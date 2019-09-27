News

THESE Bollywood stars to grace Maniesh Paul’s new show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV is set to strengthen their presence in the non-fiction space by bringing a new game show. Produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes from Lil Frodo Productions, Maniesh Paul’s Bollywood chat show will showcase the unseen and unscripted side of B-town celebs by subjecting them to tricky tasks, fun games and rapid-fire quizzes on films. Now, the makers have found their first set of guests for the upcoming show.

According to the latest reports, popular Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan, Kajol, Suneil Shetty and Raveena Tandon will grace the show. They have already started shooting for the first episode where these popular jodis will be seen playing Bollywood quiz.

