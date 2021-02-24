These celebrities underwent sex-change operations, are living their lives on their own terms

MUMBAI: There are many celebrities who have changed their sex identity as that’s what they have realised they are.

It’s not easy to have a sex change and it takes a lot of courage and determination to do so. There are times when society looks down upon them and starts judging and passing comments on them.

But kudos to all of them, as they are so confident about who they are and love themselves the way they are.

They know how to hit back at people who judge them and are not afraid to live their life.

Sometimes, they are even rejected by the family members as they feel ashamed to accept them.

Now, we bring you to some of the celebrities who had the courage to do a sex change.

1. Bobby Darling

Pakhi Sharma, known as Bobby Darling, came out as transgender at a young age. She ran into problems with her family due to her gender identity. In the year 2016, she married businessman Ramneek Sharma but withing a year in 2017, she filed for divorce against him. She has been a part of many Bollywood and television projects.

2. Gauri Arora

Gaurav Arora who is now known as Gauri Arora is a known TV personality and has been a part of many Bollywood and television projects. Before his sex change, he had participated in the reality show Splitsvilla and then took part in India's Next Top Model as Gauri Arora after having undergone a sex-change surgery. Back then, he had said that it takes a lot of courage to accept the reality and come out in public. "I hope my stint on the show gives courage to a lot of people."

3. Shinata Sangha

She is a transgender model and has a huge fan following. She has won many model pageants post the sex change from man to woman. She won Miss Glamour Queen United Kingdom in 2006.

4. Nikki Chawla

Nikki Chawala is one of the most beautiful models. His transformation from a man to a woman is commendable, as today, she is so pretty that no one can say that she used to be a man before the sex change.

5. Nong Poy

After watching Nong, anyone can be deceived because Nong looks cute and beautiful. He changed his gender at the age of only 17.

Well, you need a lot of courage to take such a big step in life, and kudos to all these brave people who live their lives on their own terms and conditions.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

