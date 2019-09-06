THESE celebs are likely to return to Nach Baliye 9 as wild-card contestants

MUMBAI: The ninth season of Nach Baliye never fails to make headlines. This season also features ex-couples, and two such former couples were Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh.

Urvashi and Anuj were quite popular on the show because of their amazing performances and camaraderie. However, they left the audience shocked when they were eliminated from the show. On the other hand, Madhurima and Vishal made headlines for their dance as well as arguments.

Now, there have been reports that the exes will be back on the show as wild-card contestants. A source told Bombay Times, “It’s because of the contract that all participants have signed. According to it, there is a clause, which makes it mandatory for a couple to return on the show after elimination if the production house wants them back as a wild card entry. Whether these two couples are returning by choice or because of contractual obligation, the makers are glad to get the exes back. After all, that was the original premise of the show, but they had managed to get very few exes to participate.”