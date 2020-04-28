These Corona warriors to grace The Kapil Sharma Show after the lockdown?

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma delighted his fans by interacting with them in a Q&A session on Twitter yesterday. Kapil talked about his life in lockdown and who he plans to invite on his show as first guests when normalcy is restored.

In an #AskKapil tweet, a fan asked the comedian, 'After Lockdown who is the first celebrity to come on Show?... I suggest please make a special episode with Doctors & Police'.

this Kapil replied, 'Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at this crucial time'.

Kapil also shared in his own style what he is doing at home. When a fan asked, 'aaj pura din #AskKapil continue rakho..konsa kisine kahi jana hai..velle hi hain sb," Kapil hilariously told her, "Aise kaise? Bartan kaun dhoyega?'

Isn't he hilarious?

Credits: TOI