News

These Corona warriors to grace The Kapil Sharma Show after the lockdown?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 01:10 PM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma delighted his fans by interacting with them in a Q&A session on Twitter yesterday. Kapil talked about his life in lockdown and who he plans to invite on his show as first guests when normalcy is restored.

In an #AskKapil tweet, a fan asked the comedian, 'After Lockdown who is the first celebrity to come on Show?... I suggest please make a special episode with Doctors & Police'.
this Kapil replied, 'Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at this crucial time'.

Kapil also shared in his own style what he is doing at home. When a fan asked, 'aaj pura din #AskKapil continue rakho..konsa kisine kahi jana hai..velle hi hain sb," Kapil hilariously told her, "Aise kaise? Bartan kaun dhoyega?'

Isn't he hilarious?

Credits: TOI

Tags Sony TV The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma special episode Doctors & Police TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here