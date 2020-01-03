THESE cuties photobombed Munmun Dutta's pictures and she is totally loving it

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is popularly known for her character Babita Krishnan Iyer in SAB TV's sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress has been in the show since the start and has garnered lots of praises for her role. Munmun enjoys a great fan following on her Instagram account, all thanks to her amazing posts.

The actress loves to travel around the world and has shared lots of pictures from her various trips. Well, the most amazing thing about Munmun's posts is that she always manages to look stylish in her pictures. The actress never fails to impress her fans with her style game.

In the latest post shared by Munmun, she is seen sharing the frame with some cute stray dogs who photobombed her. Well, we all know Miss Dutta is a diehard animal lover and has always showered all her love to these beautiful creatures.

While Munmun is totally loving these cute photobombers, fans too are loving seeing these pictures. Take a look at them.

On the work front, Munmun has been part of Taarak Mehta for 11 years. Before that, she starred in the show, Hum Sab Baarati, where she played the role of Meethi. The bong beauty has also done a few movies like Mumbai Express, Holiday among others.