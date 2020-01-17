These EX Bigg Boss 13 contestants to enter the show!

MUMBAI: The 13th season of Colors’ Bigg Boss is buzzing big time and has left people talking about. It is riding high on success and is keeping viewers hooked with its gripping contest.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss viewers got emotional seeing contestants’ family member entering the house. Tonight’s episode will also feature remaining contestants loved ones making their way in the house.

Well, there are already reports about actors Karan Singh Grover, Himanshi Khurana and Vindu Dara Singh will be there for a special task.

TellyChakkar has learnt that most likely this season’s ex contestants Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey will also be entering the house as guests.

As we are aware all the contestants are nominated this week. It remains to be seen, who will bid adieu to the show during ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. Who do you think will get evicted?