These female winners truly proved that they are real-life Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the popular adventure-reality shows of the small screen. The show's first season which aired in the year 2008, has been quite popular among the fans and has successfully completed 11 seasons till now.

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty have so far hosted several seasons. Well, fans loved each and every one of them but Rohit hosted maximum seasons.

While the show is all about showing guts and performing daredevil stunts, it doesn't matter what the stunt is. What matters is how bravely a contestant nails it.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh gives a sneak peek into Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India FINALE STUNT

The show witnessed many male contestants who managed to bag the trophy beating their contemporaries. Interestingly, there were also female contestants who showed some girl power and went on to win the show.

So, here's a list of female contestants who bagged the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy:

1. Nethra Raghuraman

She was declared the winner of the first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nethra is a popular actress and a model. Urvashi Sharma, a well-known actress was the runner-up of the season.

2. Anushka Manchanda

She is a popular singer, model, actress and former VJ. Anushka is quite bold and her this attitude made her win the season two of KKK. Jesse Randhawa became the runner-up.

3. Aarti Chhabria

She is a well-known face of Bollywood and this haseena proved that she can be daredevil as well. Arti bagged the winner's trophy in season 4 with Mauli Dave being the runner-up.

4. Karishma Tanna

The hottie is a popular Bollywood and TV actress who has shown her another bold and bindaas attitude by winning the KKK season 10 trophy. TV's handsome hunk Karan Patel became the runner-up for this season.

5. Nia Sharma

The girl power was high and Nia proved it by bagging the trophy of KKK - Made In India. Karan Wahi became the runner-up.

So, which haseena is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Karishma Tanna DESERVES to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 10!