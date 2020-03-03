These five adorable pictures of Shakti Mohan and Raghav Juyal will make their fans go AWW; check

MUMBAI: There are some celebrities who share a great bond. Their adorable camaraderie gives their fans major friendship goals. Two such celebs are certainly Raghav Juyal and Shakti Mohan.

Raghav, who is a dancer, actor and television presenter, came into limelight after participating in reality shows like Dance India Dance and Dance Ke Superkids. Popularly known as King of Slow Motion for his surreal dance moves in slow motion style, he also acted in films like Sonali Cable and ABCD 2. On the other hand, Shakti Mohan is known for participating in shows like Dance India Dance. She is a popular dancer and her first song as a choreographer in Bollywood is ‘Nainowale Ne’ in the film Padmaavat.

Both Raghav and Shakti have Dance Plus connection.

While Raghav hosted several seasons of Dance Plus including the latest one (Season 5) which saw Rupesh Bane from Dharmesh Yelande’s team bagging the winner’s trophy, Shakti has been a captain in Dance Plus since 2015 to 2019. During their stint together, they entertained the viewers with their cute chemistry. Raghav’s fun flirting with Shakti would even leave the audience in a happy mood. Viewers loved their camaraderie.

Here we present five adorable pictures of Shakti Mohan and Raghav Juyal which will make their fans go aww. Take a look below.