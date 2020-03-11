These five recent pictures of Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur will give you major STYLE GOALS

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur, who is known for playing Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is one of the most popular television actresses. The pretty lady, who has also acted in the film Mardaani 2, is also a fashionista.

The actress looks stunning in ethnic as well as western outfits.

Avneet is quite active on social media. She regularly posts pictures of herself to treat her fans. Her pictures not just mesmerize her fans but also give them style tips.

For all the fans and admirers of Avneet, here we present five recent pictures that will give you major style goals. Take a look below.

Don’t you think Avneet looks stunning in the pictures? Did you get some style tips from the actress? Hit the comment section below.

On the work front, Avneet started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to mesmerize audience by acting in soaps like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini. She also acted in the film, Mardaani 2.