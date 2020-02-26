These Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan throwback pictures will make you nostalgic

MUMBAI: 2014 series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan created a buzz during the time. It was among the most loved shows. Fans still miss the show and its sweet jodi Nandini Murthy and Manik Malhotra aka Manan. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan starred Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Charlie Chauhan, Veebha Anand, Krissann Barretto, and Uttkarsh Gupta.

Manik and Niti’s chemistry had the audience spellbound.

Niti Taylor is an Indian television actress popularly known for playing the role of Nandini Murthy. She made her debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan and later starred in crime thriller Ghulaam as Shivani opposite Siddharth Gupta.

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is a popular actor in Indian television, who rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and is currently seen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Samthaan was the first runner up of Pantaloons Fresh Face 2012.

Fans shared beautiful throwback pictures on Instagram of Parth and Niti and the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan cast.

Have a look below.