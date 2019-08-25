News

These offscreen pictures of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur will make you ship them

25 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: SAB TV's popular show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are BFFs.

Whether it on the sets of their show or at a party, the duo makes it a point to stick around each other. They seem to enjoy one another's company immensely.

Their fans have time and again speculated that something more than friendship brewing between the two, but the duo has always maintained a 'just friends' stance, leaving their fans disappointed.

Siddharth and Avneet were also a part of Star Plus’ Chandra Nandani. They often openly talk about sharing an extreme comfort level with each other.

Here are a few pictures of the duo that will surely make you go aww and ship them.

Have a look.


Do you like SidNeet aka Siddharth and Avneet’s pair? Hit the comments section below.

past seven days