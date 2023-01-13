These Pandya Bahus of Pandya Store enjoy a little Joy-ride; where’s their journey headed?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS updates from your favorite show. The show is gearing up for a big leap soon and the family is still fighting off Shweta’s manipulations.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 16:53
MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

Our viewers want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata updates from the telly world right to your doorstep, or maybe, phone screens!

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup are great friends looks like they are out and about, enjoying a scooter ride and possibly going to an outdoor shooting location.

The two ladies looked like they absolutely enjoyed this joy ride and have more shooting outdoors than indoors!

The show is about to take a big leap and the Pandyas are reportedly living their separate lives. Let’s see what happens ahead!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Krish reveals the big twist about the deposit on the house that the man was sent by Hari, that is Shweta’s father. They are shocked to know this and realize the bad deal.

Now, we see that Dhara has convinced the budhiya aunty to help and Mansukh has supposedly agreed to help them and they disclose the entire plan about how they will bring in honeybees and amidst all the chaos, Shweta won’t be able to realize where she is signing.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas hear Shweta’s master plan?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

