These photos of Jannat Zubair in her school days are adorable!

29 Feb 2020 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actresses and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts she shares with her fans.

Jannat was an ace student and a very cute youngster. Her untapped potential is slowly being explored.

Let's take a quick walk down memory lane and have a look at photos of the young Jannat.

Jannat Zubair Roles Played Till Now: Dill Mill Gayye, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and more 2

Jannat Zubair Roles Played Till Now: Dill Mill Gayye, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and more 1

Here's how Jannat Zubair used to look during her school days. 1

Here's how Jannat Zubair used to look during her school days. 2

