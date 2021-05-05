THESE photos of Shefali Jariwala with husband Parag Tyagi is all things LOVE

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala is one of the most popular divas in the entertainment world. The stylish lady rose to fame with her very successful and classic dance song, Kaanta Laaga.

A few days ago, the celebrity was spotted making the headlines for participating in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss’ season 13. Shefali was a wildcard entry for the season but emerged as a very strong contestant, having always raised her voice and given her opinion. While she was inside the house, her husband and an actor himself, Parag Tyagi also appeared in an episode where he had gone inside the house to meet the love of his life after a couple of months.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi met each other through a mutual friend and love instantly started to brew between the two. The two have always been there for each other and have always supported each other through every thick and thin. After dating for over five years, Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi tied the knot with each other through a court marriage where only the two of them were there, deciding to have a grand wedding on their tenth wedding anniversary. Here are Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi’s adorable pictures together that will surely give major couple goals to their fans and followers.

