THESE pictures of Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will instantly MELT your HEART; check out

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are two of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants. They were already popular but after participating in Bigg Boss 13 their fame escalated to another level. They have a massive fan following.

The two former BB contestants continue to rule our hearts and how! Sid-Shehnaaz aka SidNaaz (as fans call them) never fail to woo their fans with their work and adorable chemistry. Whenever the duo is spotted together, their pictures and videos immediately go viral with fans rooting for the duo to become a couple. There are many fan pages dedicated to the duo and the pictures shared are nothing but bliss for all SidNaaz fans.

Their much-awaited song Shona Shona has finally released and fans cannot have enough of the adorable duo. After Bhula Dunga, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill joined hands for Shona Shona. For the shoot of the same, the duo had headed to Chandigarh, making fans go gaga with their appearance. Be it their respective Diwali photos or Sidharth, Shehnaaz's viral video being thronged by fans at a Punjab hotel where the duo was staying for a shoot, the two have always set the internet ablaze with their chemistry.

Speaking about Shona Shona, the song has been crooned by Tony Kakkar. Sidharth had earlier taken to Instagram to share the first look poster of the song. It showed him in a pink jacket and dark pants, holding Shenaaz in a dance pose. She is seen in a black off-shoulder top and a black and beige skirt. “#ShonaShona Out on 25th November @shehnaazgill @tonykakkar & @nehakakkar @anshul300 @desimusicfactory @agam.mann @azeem.mann @raghav.sharma,” he wrote in the caption.

Now that you are crooning to SidNaaz’s latest track, take a look at some of the most adorable pictures of the two.

Do you like SidNaaz’s onscreen chemistry? And what’s your take on the song Shona Shona? Hit the comment section.

