These pictures of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz from the former’s birthday celebrations are unmissable

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the glamour world.

Their story started in Bigg Boss 13 house. Himanshi entered the house as a wild card entrant and she instantly fell in love with Asim. She was in a relationship when she entered the house, but she could not resist falling in love with Asim. Their relationship began in Bigg Boss 13 and ever since then they are going rock solid. Every time a picture of the two makes it to social media, their fans go crazy.

Recently, Himanshi shared pictures from her birthday celebrations.

The singer-actress ringed in her new year surrounded by friends and family. Of course, Asim Riaz was a part of this celebration. In the pictures, the birthday girl can be seen laughing hard while the rest are also enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Another reason for them to celebrate is the release of Veham. It is ruling the chartbusters with all the Asim fans listening to it on loop.

