THESE pictures of Shivangi-Tanmay AKA Naira-Kairav will leave you delighted

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been running successfully on small screens for many years.

Shivangi plays the role of Naira Singhania and is paired opposite Mohsin Khan who is seen as Kartik Goenka.

We all know Shivangi is playing mother to Kairav AKA Tanmay Shah in the show. Naira's character is shown extremely close to Kairav and they make the best on-screen mother-son jodi.

Kairav and Naira's bond has not just made everyone's heart melt but also shown the strong connection between a mother and a son.

While Shivangi and Tanmay's onscreen bonding is known to everyone, their off-screen bonding is also simply amazing. The duo gets along really great with each other off-camera.

Both Shivangi and Tanmay keep on sharing various videos, pictures and all the BTS fun on their respective Instagram accounts.

Take a look at the pictures:

Shivangi and Tanmay are inseparable in these pictures.

Interestingly, Mohsin who plays Tanmay's father in the show also shares a great bond with the little one.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.