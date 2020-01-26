These pictures prove Kaveri Priyam is one of the fashionable stars of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Kaveri Priyam is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she plays the role of Kuhu. The actress' character gained popularity instantly and fans are simply loving her bubbly avatar in the show. Also, Kaveri and Ritvik Arora's jodi has done wonders for the show and we have got another amazing brand new onscreen couple.

Well, there's no doubt that Kaveri is a terrific actress and lights up the screen with her presence. But when we see her overall personality, she is one of the best characters of the show.

Kaveri's character in the show is shown extremely stylish who loves to dress up all the time. Well, it has been a delight to see how Kaveri has set new trends of fashion with all her avatars. When we think about traditional outfits, we can't think beyond sarees or lehenga cholis but Kaveri has donned some of the most beautiful traditional attires with a dash of fusion which has become very trendy nowadays. In fact, many girls consider the actress their style icon and try to copy her style.

While each and every look of Kaveri has been spot on, here are some of the best looks of the actress which makes her one of the most stylish stars of the show.

So, what do you think about Kaveri's style file? Tell us in the comments.