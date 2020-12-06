These pictures reveal the special bond between Kumkum Bhagya’s Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir and Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved television serials and always tops the BARC charts.

The show had begun with the love story of Abhi and Pragya, and the audience was glued to their chemistry. The show has now been taken over by their kids and the next generation of the show, Prachi and Ranbir's characters.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is the actors getting along so well off-screen. They all share a great rapport and a true bond of friendship.

The pairing of Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who essay the roles of Ranbir and Prachi respectively, is loved by the audiences, and the two have become household names.

The two have a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them, and fans give them a lot of love and support.

Now, we came across a post where one can see the strong bond between the two.

In the post you can see cute and lovely clicks of Krishna and Mugdha on and off the sets of the serial, and the two really look good with each other. It is no wonder that their chemistry reflects on the screen.

One of the reasons the serial is so successful is because of the camaraderie that the co-stars share with each other.

These days, the storyline of the show focuses on their love story, and in spite of such tight shooting schedules, it’s good to see the stars having a fun time.

Krishna and Mugdha make a wonderful pair on screen, and fans love watching them together.

