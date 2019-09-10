These pictures will give you a glimpse of Nakuul Mehta’s wardrobe

MUMBAI: They say that syle is a way to say who you are without having to speak, and this quote aptly suits telly town hottie Nakuul Mehta. He is hands-down one of the most good looking and charming actors of television. Apart from acing his on-screen characters, Nakuul has also taken viewers by surprise with his fashion game.



The actor rocks almost all kinds of attire like a boss. Taking advantage of his fair complexion and coloured eyes, Nakuul spells dapper in all his outfits.



Be it casual, party wear, or formal suits, Nakuul looks stylish in almost all his looks.



Here are a few pics of his that can make anyone skip a heartbeat.



1. Uff , that intense look



colour

favourite

2. Can’t go wrong with BLACK3. Simple yet stylish4. Too hot to handle5. Pulling off quite a dangerousthat wouldn’t suit a lot of people6. Swag and confidence in abundance7. That smile can kill8. A little shimmer won't harm9. Topping the traditional outfit with that smile10. They say the best is for the lastWhich of his looks is your? Hit the comments section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.