These pictures will give you a glimpse of Nakuul Mehta's wardrobe

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: They say that syle is a way to say who you are without having to speak, and this quote aptly suits telly town hottie Nakuul Mehta. He is hands-down one of the most good looking and charming actors of television. Apart from acing his on-screen characters, Nakuul has also taken viewers by surprise with his fashion game.

The actor rocks almost all kinds of attire like a boss. Taking advantage of his fair complexion and coloured eyes, Nakuul spells dapper in all his outfits.

Be it casual, party wear, or formal suits, Nakuul looks stylish in almost all his looks.

Here are a few pics of his that can make anyone skip a heartbeat.

1.      Uff, that intense look


2.      Can’t go wrong with BLACK

3. Simple yet stylish

4.      Too hot to handle

5.      Pulling off quite a dangerous colour that wouldn’t suit a lot of people

6.      Swag and confidence in abundance

7.      That smile can kill

8.      A little shimmer won't harm

9.      Topping the traditional outfit with that smile

10. They say the best is for the last


Which of his looks is your favourite? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
