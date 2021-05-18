These popular TV actors made headlines owing to their controversial exits

MUMBAI: TV actors rise to fame with their onscreen roles and develop a bond with their fans.

It breaks hearts when news of the actors leaving the show leading to controversies comes out. Many actors' exit grabbed headlines. Have a look.

Tannaz Irani - Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Tannaz Irani was replaced overnight from Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Speaking about her sudden exit, she said, "I shot with them till April 11, two days before they decided to move to Goa after shoots came to a halt in Maharashtra. The production house texted everyone, enquiring whether we would be available to shoot, but without mentioning other details like accommodation and duration of the stay. I told them that I was not sure about travelling, but was open to a discussion. However, there was no discussion."

Shilpa Shinde - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Shilpa Shinde was loved as Angoori bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Her fight with the producers became a talking point and glimpses of it were seen in Bigg Boss house too between her and Vikas Gupta. The actress had allegedly accused the makers of mentally torturing her, not increasing her payment and giving more preference to co-actor Saumya Tandon. She was slapped with a legal notice by the makers after she made these allegations.

Anushka Sen - Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Anushka Sen played the pivotal role of Rani in Apna Time Bhi Aayega. However, after 18 episodes, reports about her quitting the show started doing the rounds. Anushka stated that her health was the reason behind quitting the show whereas the makers cited Anushka's unprofessionalism to be the reason behind replacing her with Megha Ray. The producer had stated, "We could have tolerated her tantrums, as long as it wasn’t hampering the show. However, not turning up for the shoot amounted to unprofessionalism and we decided to bring in a new actress for the part finally."

Sunil Grover - The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's mid-air brawl is an infamous one where the latter threw a slipper at Sunil out of rage. This led to a major fallout between Sunil and Kapil and therefore he quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans were dejected and rumours about Sunil Grover returning to the show often kept circulating on social media. The spat happened between the two on their way to Mumbai from their Australia tour.

Ritvik Arora - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Ritvik Arora was seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Kunal allegedly did not return to shoot after the initial COVID-19 lockdown. Producer Rajan Shahi claimed that Ritvik demanded a hike in fee and called him "unprofessional" whereas Ritvik had stated that his father was worried about his health owing to the pandemic.

Karan Singh Grover - Qubool Hai

Karan Singh Grover became a rage as Asad in Qubool Hai. The actor claimed that it was his decision of quitting the show but the makers called him unprofessional and said that he threw tantrums on the set.

Credits: TOI