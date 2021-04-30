These popular TV shows with love triangle are successfully entertaining the audience

MUMBAI: The TV show makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with engaging narratives. With a cut throat competition from the digital space, the television producers have upped their game, and the content aired during recent times has won the hearts of the audience. These shows have also entered the top space on the TRP charts and are unshakeable. Let's take a look at these path-breaking TV shows.

Anupamaa: Anupamaa features talented actors like Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya) in pivotal roles. This show is the remake of Bengali daily soap Sreemoyee, and has captivated the audience with its engaging storytelling style. Anupamaa is a story about a woman who is betrayed by her husband of 25 years by indulging in an extra-marital affair with his office colleague. How she goes on a self-discovery journey, and turns into an independent woman. This is the numero uno show on the TRP chart.

Imlie: Imlie also comes as a breath of fresh air with fresh faces such as Sumbul Touqueer (Imlie), Gashmeer Mahajani (Aditya) and Mayuri Deshmukh (Malini). Imlie is the story of a teenager by the same name, who meets Aditya - a journalist. Due to the stormy weather, they end up spending the night at a cottage, and the villagers force them to marry. Aditya, who is already engaged to Malini, refuses to accept Imlie as his wife. Due to certain circumstances, Imlie lands at Aditya's home as a domestic help. Aditya gets married to Malini and the current track shows Aditya fallen in love with Imlie while Malini attempts suicide. This narrative has found a special place in everyone's hearts, thus making it the second-most-watched show after Anupamaa.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: This TV show features Neil Bhatt (Virat), Ayesha Singh (Sai) and Aishwarya Sharma (Pakhi). Virat, who goes for his police training to Nashik, falls in love with Pakhi and promises marriage. However, after his posting in Gadchiroli, he misplaces Pakhi's number while she thinks he cheated on her. Virat's trainer is killed by a goon, and the trainer takes a promise from Virat of taking care of his daughter Sai. The villagers get him forcefully married to Sai, who aspires to be a doctor. Virat tells Sai that he loves Pakhi and won't be able to give her the respect of a wife. Sai agrees. It is revealed that Pakhi marries Virat's cousin and live in the same house. Pakhi is shocked to see Virat and Sai married. And the rest follows the story. The show often shuffles between third and fourth position on the TRP chart.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It saw a lull period after their character Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) death. The makers brought Shivangi back as Sirat - a boxer from Haryana. Mohsin Khan (Kartik) mistakes her for Naira. Later, it is revealed that she is Sirat. Because of Kartik and Naira's son, Kairav, Sirat is brought to the Goenka house. An interesting turn takes place when Sirat's past lover Ranveer played by Karan Kundrra makes an entry in the show.

Kundali Bhagya: Kundali Bhagya has also entertained the audience for the past many years. Shraddha Arya (Preeta), Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan), Sanjay Gagnani (Prithvi) and Swati Kapoor (Mahira). Initially, Preeta and Prithvi were supposed to marry each other. However, Karan swaps with the groom and marries Preeta to seek revenge. He thinks that Preeta ruined his brother Rishabh's life by letting him marry Shelyn, which is a misunderstanding. After Karan and Preeta's separation, Mahira enters Karan's life and is all set to marry him. These tangled and complicated love stories have always kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhishek), Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Leena Jumani (Tanu) feature in Kumkum Bhagya. Tanu has always been on the fence to break Abhi and Pragya's relationship. After the generation leap, Krishna Kaul (Ranbir), Mugdha Chapekar (Prachi) and Pooja Banerjee (Rhea) have taken the leads. Ranbir, who is a spoilt brat, shares a great bond with Rhea. As time passes by, he falls in love with Prachi, who is totally the opposite of him. This irks Rhea and she hatches plans to separate them by any means. The audience is still loyal towards Kumkum Bhagya.

