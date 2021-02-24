THESE rare and unseen pictures from Kapil Sharma's earlier days are not to be missed

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one comedian who never fails to entertain the audience with his hilarious antics on his comedy shows. In addition, he often takes to social media and shares pictures from his professional and personal life to update his fans about his whereabouts.

The comedian-actor has taken a break from his professional stint to spend some days with his family. The actor and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby boy. They are already parents to an adorable daughter Anayra Sharma, who turned one recently. The actor is home and keeps sharing old pictures of himself on Instagram, let's take a look at some of his more rare and unseen pictures from his earlier days.

Picture with elder brother: Kapil Sharma shared this childhood picture of himself with his elder brother on Instagram account. "Bhai bhai #memories #28 #years #old #pic," captioned Kapil.

A candid moment with Neha Kakkar: Kapil Sharma with singer Neha Kakkar from the earlier days. Neha fondly addresses him as "Kapil bhaiya." When he posted this picture on Instagram, he captioned, "Identify the kids #throwback."

ALSO READ: Video captures wheelchair-bound Kapil Sharma hurling 'abuse' at photographers

A glimpse from the ceremony when he was bestowed with an honour: Kapil Sharma's picture from his younger days when he was felicitated at his hometown.

When he gained weight: This picture of Kapil Sharma went viral as it was snapped after a long hiatus, where he had put on excessive weight. Speculations were rife that this picture was clicked when he reportedly returned from the rehabilitation centre. For the unintiated, his show was also pulled out citing the host's unprofessional behavior.

In Punjabi attire: A young Kapil Sharma decked in traditional Punjabi attire from the earlier days.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh congratulates Kapil Sharma and Ginni as they become parents again; shares an UNSEEN picture

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA