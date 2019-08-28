News

These Sanjivani actors to collaborate once again for a new project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 09:23 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjivini, which launched a couple of weeks ago, is doing pretty well for itself, and the audience is liking the twists and turns in the serial.  

Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh, who are currently seen playing the characters Vardhan and Dr. Anjali in the show, will soon be seen together in another project.

They are a part of a supernatural play titled OVEE - A Haunted Hostel.

It will be helmed by Aniket Patil and it will be performed on 7th and 8th September at Kamani Auditorium, Delhi. The poster of the play is as intriguing as the title. We can see the actors in different and interesting avatars.

Gurdeep Punj, who essays the role of Dr. Juhi in the serial, shared a video where she is wishing both good luck for their play. Even popular actor R. Madhavan also has some kind words for Rohit and his play.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, TellyChakkar, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Sayantani Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli...

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli organizes a blood camp on the sets of Edit II
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days