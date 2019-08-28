These Sanjivani actors to collaborate once again for a new project

MUMBAI: Sanjivini, which launched a couple of weeks ago, is doing pretty well for itself, and the audience is liking the twists and turns in the serial.



Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh, who are currently seen playing the characters Vardhan and Dr. Anjali in the show, will soon be seen together in another project.



They are a part of a supernatural play titled OVEE - A Haunted Hostel.



It will be helmed by Aniket Patil and it will be performed on 7th and 8th September at Kamani Auditorium, Delhi. The poster of the play is as intriguing as the title. We can see the actors in different and interesting avatars.



Gurdeep Punj, who essays the role of Dr. Juhi in the serial, shared a video where she is wishing both good luck for their play. Even popular actor R. Madhavan also has some kind words for Rohit and his play.



