THESE serials wonderfully explore age-defying love stories

MUMBAI: The television industry has been coming up with myriad soaps to entertain the audience, and age-defying love-stories are pretty popular among the TV audience. Age-defying love-stories are not new in Indian television. Viewers have enjoyed watching shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and many others to name a few

Let’s take a look at some of the TV shows that are currently on-air narrating such mature love stories.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular shows. It has been consistently ruling the TRP charts for months now and audience seem to love this age-defying extra-marital affair soap. Anupamaa, a middle-aged housewife, realises that her family takes her for granted, she sets out to create a new identity for herself. The story is also triangle tribulation between the husband (Sudhanshu as Vanraj), wife (Rupali as Anupamaa) and the Vanraj’s love interest Kavya (played by Madalsa).

Shaadi Mubarak: Shaadi Mubarak is about a couple played by Rati Pandey (Preeti) and Manav Gohil (KT) in their late 40s, finding love in each other. While Preeti is a mother of two grown-up married kids, KT happens to be a regional superstar and divorcee. The show focuses on equality, respect in relationships, trials and tribulations in marriage.

Wagle Ki Duniya: The new season of Wagle Ki Duniya is a family roller-coaster which beautifully brings out real-life problems. With the main protagonists being the third and second generation couples, the bond and love they share is quite realistic.

Kumkum Bhagya: This show has shown the lead protagonists from being the young couple getting married to now grown-up middle aged couple with kids in their 20s. Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) have been consistent with their performances, showing old-school romance never die.

Molkki: New show Molkki has Amar Upadhyay (Virendra Pratap Singh) and Priyal Mahajan (Purvi) in the lead roles, who share quite an age-gap in reel and real lives. While the show addresses the social issue of bride buying custom prevailing in Haryana, it also shows how Purvi makes her way into the family and how Virendra’s character has a change of heart and softens towards her.

