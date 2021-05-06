THESE stars fell victim to death hoax; check out

MUMBAI: Death hoaxes about celebrities have often made headlines. In the era of internet, hoaxes about the death of a celebrity spread like wildfire.

Many celebrities have fallen victim to death hoax. The recent one to become victim to death hoax is popular singer Lucky Ali. Addressing the rumours, the singer has said that he is healthy and alive. The response comes after rumours of his Covid-19 diagnosis and death had surfaced online earlier this week. He took to Instagram Stories and wittily wrote, “Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May god protect us all during this devastating time."

In addition to Lucky Ali, many celebs have fallen victim to death hoax. Read on.

Dilip Kumar: Time and again, false news of Dilip Kumar passing away keeps surfacing on the internet

ALSO READ: Do you know there is an unheard connection between Legendary actor Dilip Kumar and Ravi Dubey?

Avinash Tiwary: 'Bulbbul' actor Avinash Tiwary fell victim to death hoax very recently.

Mumtaz: Veteran actress Mumtaz keeps falling victim to false death rumours.

Jackie Chan: Chinese action star Jackie Chan has quashed rumours about his death that began circulating around the Internet in 2015.

Tabassum: In April, Tabassum had rubbished her death rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media. The veteran actress stated that she is "absolutely fine"

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Veteran actress Tabassum validates her well-being by shutting down her death rumours, Read on...

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES, NEWS18