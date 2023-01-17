These Stars from Imlie catch the ‘Ved’ fever; check out Their KILLER moves

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini plays another game with Atharva

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Megha Chakraborty is seen with her co-stars from the show and they are grooving to the tune of ‘Ved Lavlay’ and rocked the social media trend.

Check out the fun video!


We can see Chaitrali Gupte, Hetal Yadav amongst others and we absolutely adored their killer dance moves here!

What do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie has accepted Atharva’s friendship and he has promised to never hurt her again. Recently, Imlie and her family, along with Chini were held hostage when they were shopping and Arto risked his life to save Imlie.

Chini was under the impression that Atharva came in for her but he makes it very clear, that he is there for Imlie and his mother. He then gets into a scuffle with the goon and Imlie gets shocked. He is wild with worry seeing Imlie hurt.

Also read:  Imlie’s Chini and Imlie share a really TWISTED bond and here’s why we think so

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

