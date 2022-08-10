These stars of Imlie indulge in a little JUGALBANDI on sets; what’s brewing?

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. Now, we see that most of team Imlie has gathered and are having fun indulging in a little musical jam.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that most of team Imlie has gathered and are having fun indulging in a little musical jam. What amused us most of all is Megha’s look, where she is covered in sindoor, or possibly gulaal, it is hard to tell!

Check out!

11

We can see Megha with her co-stars Hetal Yadav, Chaitrali Gupte, Saumya Saraswatt among all the others and seems like they are enjoying a little break in between shots!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars have developed such deep bonds!

So, what do you think this impromptu jam session was about?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, We see that Chini is ready for her date with Arto and Atharva and Imlie prepare for his date, where Imlie asks him to meet Chini and he buys gifts for Chini that are actually Imlie’s favorites.

Imlie is suspicious about why is he not eager to meet Chini and knows he will have to face it all alone. Arto meets Chini and she tries to manipulate him.

Later, Imlie overhears Chini’s conversation and slaps her when she claims that she is simply fooling Atharva and Imlie.

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 19:50

