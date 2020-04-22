These then and now pictures of the cast of Mahabharat will surprise you

MUMBAI: DD National is retelecasting the mythological series Mahabharat these days. People are glued to their TV sets to relive their memories of the show. Filmmaker B.R. Chopra and his son late Ravi Chopra produced and directed this masterpiece.

The show is still loved by people of all age groups. But do you know what the main lead actors of the show look like now? Have a look.

Let’s start with Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah. He was the son of Ganga and King Shantanu. He received immense love from the audience. But currently, the actor has his own YouTube channel titled Bheeshm International. Mukesh is aging gracefully and is seen carrying a white hair look with ease and comfort.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the character of Lord Krishna received all the brownie points for his impeccable acting and was loved by one and all. To everyone’s knowledge, he was a member of Lok Sabha and even worked in many Bollywood movies post his Lord Krishna stint in Mahabharat.

Firoz Khan: The actor essayed a role of Arjuna and later was seen in many Bollywood movies and in the year 2016 the actor made his web series debut.

Roopa Ganguly: Roopa essayed the role of Draupadi, she is currently a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

