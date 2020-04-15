These throwback videos of Devoleena Bhattacharjee from THIS popular reality show are unmissable

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is popularly known for her role as Gopi bahu in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The actress became a household name after this show. Devoleena's career took a huge turn and there was no looking back.

Devoleena recently appeared in India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, however, the actress had to make an exit due to injury. Fans dearly missed the actress in the show.

While Devoleena's career is going on a great note, not many are aware that Devoleena was a part of a popular reality show before she stepped in the acting world.

A few videos of Devoleena are doing the rounds of the social media where we can see the Bong beauty auditioning for Dance India Dance.

The video is many years old and Devoleena looks so cute and barely recognizable in her simple avatar.

Take a look at the videos:

Devoleena's simple avatar impressed the judges Geeta Kapur, Remo D'sSouza and Terence Lewis. The actress had mentioned in the video that she has been dancing since she was 12.

While Devoleena has not let her dance passion fade but added another feather to her cap with her mind-blowing acting skills.

