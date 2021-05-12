These TV actors married women elder to them

MUMBAI: For many television actors, age is just a number and love takes precedence over all else. They have married women elder to them and broken stereotypes. Take a look at actors who are younger than their better halves.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh: The two met on the sets of a comedy show and fell in love. They tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends on December 3, 2017. Bharti is older than Haarsh by almost two and a half years.

Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra: They got married on April 26, 2021. The two were in a relationship for a long time before they decided to tie the knot. Sanket is younger to Sugandha by four years.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij: Jay Bhanushali met his wife Mahhi Vij through a common friend at a party. The two secretly got married in November, 2011. Jay is younger to Mahhi by more than two years.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met in the house of Bigg Boss. While he fell in love with her instantly, Yuvika only took a liking to him later. The two tied the knot on October 12, 2018. Prince is younger to Yuvika by more than seven years.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu: Karanvir Bohra tied the knot with Teejay Sidhu in Bangalore in the presence of their family and friends. Karanvir is younger to his wife by two and a half years. They have three daughters.

