These TV actresses can be paired opposite to these Bollywood actors on silver-screen respectively, READ

MUMBAI: Scroll down to know some of our suggested small screen actress + silver screen actor duos who can sizzle off some good chemistry on the big screen:

1. Jennifer Winget - Hrithik Roshan

This duo can be exquisitely steamy owing to both their reflective (protagonist) and shady (antagonist) characters which they have portrayed on the screens (irrespective of size) so far.

2. Surbhi Chandna - Ranveer Singh

This duo would gel well owing to their 'sharpness', i.e. they can pull-off the mean, arrogant and seductive expressions very well while bearing clear intentions of their respective characters.

3. Erica Jennifer Fernandes - Siddharth Malhotra

Erica and Sid can together pull-off the cheeky and cocky roles really well! With lively plots and exotic destinations as their movie's set, get set to witness some steamy-wanderlust chemistry.

4. Divyanka Tripathi - Shah Rukh Khan

They fit into the 'King' and 'Queen' characters very well, may it be of the protagonist's or the antagonist's. However, we would love to see them gelling-well through character-contrasts (one playing the good character and the other one play be the vamp), ultimately, ending up together.

5. Shivangi Joshi - Varun Dhawan

YRKKH's 'Naira' and Varun fit in well together to showcase some energetic action-packed and romedy drama.

6. Surbhi Jyoti - Shahid Kapoor

Surbhi and Shahid can look very sizzling and mysterious together, hence they can work well in an action-thriller if possible.

7. Hina Khan - Aamir Khan

This duo can fit perfectly for any and every sort of genres (owing to their individual potent and versatility). From the good guys to the vamps, they'll nail anything coming their way!

8. Karishma Tanna - Ranbir Kapoor

Lastly, this duo can perfectly portray both sensuous and comical characters as per their movie's plot and display on-point PDA. However, their chemistry must be a matured one to help release the steam.

