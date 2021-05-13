These TV celebrities announced pregnancy soon after marriage

MUMBAI: Several television celebrities have announced pregnancy soon after their marriage.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Shaheer Sheikh, who married Ruchikaa Kapoor last year in November. Have a look at more such couples.

Shaheer Sheikh - Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer and Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child. A source close to the couple said, "Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives."

Kapil Sharma - Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath married in December 2018 and welcomed a girl child in December 2019. Recently, they were also blessed with a baby boy.

Smriti Irani - Zubin Irani

Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani announced the birth of their first child, Zohr in the same year that they got married, 2001. In 2003, they welcomed their second child, Zoe Irani.

Neha Dhupia - Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in May 2018 in Delhi, and they welcomed their baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, on November 18, 2018.

Natasa Stankovic - Hardik Pandya

Nach Baliye fame Natasa Stankovic tied the knot with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. As soon as they entered the blissful period of their marital lives, Natasa and Hardik announced to the world that they are soon entering parenthood. The duo is blessed with a baby boy Agastya.

Credits: TOI