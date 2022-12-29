These TV celebrities were missing from the screen this year

MUMBAI: This year has been filled with exciting things for the television industry. From brand new shows beginning, to shows taking big leaps in the plot, to actors and actresses doing new roles; the year has been a rollercoaster ride for TV. But there are some well-known TV celebs who have been missing from the screens for some or the other reason. Fans have been desperate to find out the reason why their favourite stars were not seen this year. So let’s take a look at some of these stars who were absent from the small screens in 2022.

ALSO READ: Pranali Rathod skipped an exam to give the audition for her debut show; Here is what you need to know about her family and life

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is definitely one of the most popular names in Indian television. She received a lot of fame after her role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which was widely loved by fans. She made her debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and much recently in its sequel, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nahi Kahani as Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit in 2021.

Post that, she has not made another appearance, and fans have been speculating as to where she is now. Recently, the news came that Erica had moved to Dubai, and it is said that she has moved for new career opportunities.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is another well-known actor who has acted in many serials over the years, but is popularly known for his role as Kartik Goenka in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was last seen in the show in 2021, post which he hasn’t taken up any new role on the small screen in this year. Although he has been absent from television, he has been a part of several music videos in 2022 and has been caught up with shooting for them.

Jennifer Winget

One of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry is Jennifer Winget. She began her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum, and later made her TV debut in 2002 with the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. From all the shows that she has been a part of, her most well-known role is when she played Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh (2017) and Beyhadh 2 (2020). Since then, she has also been absent from the small screens. But with this absence from TV, she marked her debut in the OTT space with Code M Season 1 (2020) and Season 2 (2022), where she plays Major Monica Mehra.

Do you want to see these actors return to television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Looks like Vishal Singh is a ladies’ man and knows how to stand out among them