THESE TV celebs featured in amazing Tik Tok videos with their parents and wowed us

MUMBAI: Tik Tok is one of the most popular apps which is being widely used by the people across the globe. From commoners to celebrities, we have seen everyone making the use of this app and sharing some cool and creative stuff. Our TV celebs are always spot on when it comes to entertaining the viewers in every way. We have often seen them sharing various Tik Tok videos which are funny, romantic, heart-warming and some come with a great message. Lately, a lot of celebs have also featured with their parents in the Tik Tok videos and they are simply amazing to see. Recently, Karishma Tanna's mother made her Tik Tok debut and it was such a delight to see her nailing it like a pro. Take a look at the video:

Popular TV actress Urvashi Dholakia too was seen sharing the screen with her mother in her recent Tik Tok video and it was such fun to watch her.

Take a look at the video:

Jannat Zubair's mother also featured in one of the Tik Tok videos along with her star daughter which was extremely delightful.

Take a look at the video:

TV's handsome hunk Siddharth Nigam and his brother Abhishek Nigam recently did a fun and interesting Tik Tok video with their mother on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

Take a look at the video:

Tik Tok star Awez Darbar also managed to make his mother a part of this amazing app and it was simply amazing.

Take a look at the video:

Popular TV actress Hina Khan gets great support from her dad when it comes to entertaining people and this video proves it.

Take a look at it:

Well, these stars have proved that their family members too are extremely talented and there's no way they can leave a single chance to entertain people. Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.