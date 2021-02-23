These TV shows went overboard with their content

MUMBAI: Indian television offers a wide variety of shows for viewers to watch. From reality shows and daily soaps to supernatural shows and more, Indian TV has got everything covered. Back in the day, during, there were many TV shows that were ahead of their time in terms of the content that was being catered to the masses. However, in the last couple of years, the audiences have noticed that many shows are regressive.

Apart from showing viewers something that is not relatable in the current times, the makers have at the times gone way too far in terms of content they imagined that people could watch on the small screen.

Take a look at times TV shows went overboard.

Two shape-shifting snakes kissing each other

The mere thought of two shape-shifting snakes kissing each other evokes mixed feelings in us. But, the makers of Naagin 5 thought that something like this can actually happen and that's what they did show on national television

Woman tripping into a suitcase and travelling places

In case you haven't noticed what's happening in indian dramas these days. pic.twitter.com/5GfrCjYY5r — . (@Bellona__) September 21, 2020

This scene is from the famous show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. In the scene, Helly Shah can be seen tripping into a suitcase and fits properly in it in an unconscious state. What happens next is the suitcase gets zipped mysteriously and then Helly's character travels places before someone finds the suitcase in the swimming pool.

Woman washing husband's laptop

This is the infamous scene from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In this scene, Giaa Manek aka Gopi Bahu can be seen washing her husband's laptop with a utensil cleaning detergent under running water.

Woman turning into a makkhi

One can never forget how Dipika Kakar Ibrahim aka Simar turned into a makkhi all of a sudden in Sasural Simar Ka. While she did enjoy this track on her show, the actress wasn't comfortable playing a housefly.

Credits: Times Now