These TV stars show us how to nail the bodycon dress

MUMBAI: A bodycon dress shows off your curves in the best way possible. It is super versatile and you can wear heels or sneakers or team it up with a jacket.
Need style tips on how to ace the look? Popular TV celebs have worn the body-hugging silhouette on multiple occasions.
Have a look.
1) Hina Khan
Yellow makes Hina look like a dream. She made the most of it in this sleeveless bodycon dress as she posed for the camera.
2) Mouni Roy
The actress looked bold in a black bodycon dress, which had a plunging neckline. It showed off her curves. The actress teamed her outfit with a belt. You can wear boots like Mouni did which will amp up the look.
3) Divyanka Tripathi
The pretty diva looked like a ray of sunshine, in a multicoloured bodycon dress.
