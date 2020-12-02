These TV stars show us how to nail the bodycon dress

MUMBAI: A bodycon dress shows off your curves in the best way possible. It is super versatile and you can wear heels or sneakers or team it up with a jacket.

Need style tips on how to ace the look? Popular TV celebs have worn the body-hugging silhouette on multiple occasions.

Also Read : (&TV to come up with a new crime series)

Have a look.

1) Hina Khan

Yellow makes Hina look like a dream. She made the most of it in this sleeveless bodycon dress as she posed for the camera.

2) Mouni Roy

The actress looked bold in a black bodycon dress, which had a plunging neckline. It showed off her curves. The actress teamed her outfit with a belt. You can wear boots like Mouni did which will amp up the look.



3) Divyanka Tripathi

The pretty diva looked like a ray of sunshine, in a multicoloured bodycon dress.

Also Read : (Playing an antagonist is not easy: Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Aamir Dalvi aka Zafar!)

Credits: Times Now