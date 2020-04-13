THESE unknown facts about Ramayan's Lord Ram AKA Arun Govil leave you surprised

MUMBAI: Arun Govil became a household name as Lord Ram after his successful portrayal in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. The actor nailed the role of Ram with so much of perfection that people actually started considering him as God.

Over the years, Arun Govil has done many projects but Lord Rama's character became the all-time favourite of the viewers.

Here are some unknown facts about Arun which will leave you surprised.

1. Not many are aware that Arun is veteran Bollywood actress and popular TV show host Tabassum's brother-in-law. Arun's elder brother Vijay is married to the actress.

2. Arun has not just worked in Hindi but Bhojpuri, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Odia films as well.

3. Arun Govil confessed that he was out and out rejected for the role of Ram by Ramanand Sagar.

4. The actor then revealed that one thing which made him bag the role was his smile. Arun said that it was Sooraj Barjatiya who told Arun to use his beautiful smile. Arun did this in his look test which instantly attracted Ramanand Sagar and he got selected for the role.

5. Apart from that, there was apparently one more reason why Ramanand Sagar rejected Arun for the role of Lord Ram. It is being said that Arun had a smoking addiction which did not go well with Ramanand Sir and he didn't want his Lord Ram character to have any such habits. Interestingly, Arun gave up his smoking but later he got so deeply involved in his character that he quit smoking forever.

6. Arun's career took a huge turn after Ramayan but it also bought problems for him. The actor revealed how producers were not ready to sign him and felt that he was no more suitable for commercial films.

7. After recently, Ramayan started airing again, Arun Govil made his Twitter debut and has been sharing fond memories of his good old days with his fans.

Arun has clearly made his way through everyone's heart with his role as Lord Rama and he will always be remembered for this.

