'THESE' videos of Karan Kundrra ringing in his birthday with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash will leave you mesmerized!

In an ambience which looks angelic, Karan can be spotted popping a bottle of champagne as a signature of commencing the celebrations.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 10:10
Karan

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples on television today. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and has been inseparable ever since.

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram and have become news gold for the media. Everything the two touch turns into gold.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how his producer was angry with him when he went back from films to TV, says “they know what I bring to the table”

While the two have been painting the town red with their love, they are now geared up for something special. October 11 happens to be Karan’s birthday and #TejRan, as they are fondly called, have already started ringing on the special day.

There are videos doing the rounds where Karan and Tejasswi can be seen twinning in white. In an ambience which looks angelic, Karan can be spotted popping a bottle of champagne as a signature of commencing the celebrations. Tejasswi looks phenomenal in a thigh high slit cut out dress.

Take a look at the videos and pictures below posted by a fan:

Don’t the two look amazing and head over heels in love? TellyChakkar wishes Karan a very happy and blessed birthday.

Shower your love for #TejRan in the comment section below! 

Also Read: Finally! Tejasswi Prakash reveals when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television celebrities and TV shows, Bollywood and OTT news updates.
 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra #TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Karan Kundrra birthday
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 10:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
BEAUTIFUL! This is what Chahat Pandey did before heading for elections; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first portal to break the news that actress Chahat Pandey is taking a short break from her...
Shocking! Mohit Raina opens up about dealing with false divorce rumours during his wife Aditi's pregnancy; Says ‘My wife was 3 months pregnant when...’
MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's finest actors is Mohit Raina. after being extremely well-known for playing Lord Shiva in the...
Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani's BTS moments from new project will make your jaws drop!
MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television, and he has a massive fan following.  The actor...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba walks away from the Brar Mansion once again
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Sushant Singh reveals about the time when he dated someone for the first time and it’s the sweetest love story that you don’t want to miss, read to know more
MUMBAI: In the world of Indian television, Sushant Singh is a name that needs no introduction. His charismatic presence...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Laxmi refuses to marry Rishi; latter left distraught
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan recalls an astonishing incident from the film Sholay set when Dharmendra fired a real gun; Says 'Main Bach Gaya'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Madhura
Shocking! Naagin actress Madhura Naik’s sister and brother-in-law brutally murdered in Israel attack, actress shares disturbing details
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Aamir Ali and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat to participate in the show?
Tejasswi Prakash
Check out the answers to the MOST GOOGLED QUESTIONS about Tejasswi Prakash!
Sumbul
Whoa! Check out Sumbul Touqeer’s net worth, here’s all you need know about the Kavya actress
Raajveer Dey
Exclusive! Raajveer Dey speaks about Prince and Gautam’s fight and shares his experience working with Sonu Sood
Tina
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’