'THESE' videos of Karan Kundrra ringing in his birthday with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash will leave you mesmerized!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples on television today. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and has been inseparable ever since.

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram and have become news gold for the media. Everything the two touch turns into gold.

While the two have been painting the town red with their love, they are now geared up for something special. October 11 happens to be Karan’s birthday and #TejRan, as they are fondly called, have already started ringing on the special day.

There are videos doing the rounds where Karan and Tejasswi can be seen twinning in white. In an ambience which looks angelic, Karan can be spotted popping a bottle of champagne as a signature of commencing the celebrations. Tejasswi looks phenomenal in a thigh high slit cut out dress.

They both are looking soo soo good omg#TejRan pic.twitter.com/rvbHmo8gji — pawni|| (@__whatsthetea__) October 10, 2023

Don’t the two look amazing and head over heels in love? TellyChakkar wishes Karan a very happy and blessed birthday.

