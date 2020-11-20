"They are JUST friends" - Telly fame Aly Goni's sister dismisses Jasmin Bhasin and brother Aly's dating rumours

MUMBAI: Aly Goni entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Wild Card entrant and has been changing the dynamics inside the house. The actor shares a great bond with co-inmate Jasmin Bhasin and has been strategizing and making the game interesting with his acts.

A recent interview with Aly's sister Ilham Goni gives us major cues about her brother's game inside, rumours of Jasmin-Aly's relationship and more.

Agreeing to the drastic changing of the game's pattern with Aly's entry, Ilham says, "Definitely. I feel the game has changed, the strategies, the plans, Aly is that kind of a person who lightens up the entire thing. I was pretty sure he will change the dynamics inside. He is what he is, what you see on the show. He is doing amazing.".

Aly was seen having an explosion after being locked up in a glass wall. Expressing her view regarding the same, she revealed, "Aly is short-tempered, it is his weakness. We knew it already and he was very sceptical about it even before he took up the show. But then we knew that somewhere he will get triggered and that aggressive side will come out. it was expected that he will get irritated. Even in real life, he is like that.".

On being asked about Aly and Jasmin's bond and 'more than friendship' rumours, Ilham confirms, "Aly and Jasmin, they share an amazing bond. for some people, it is difficult to understand and I can see that on social media that people are suspecting that they are more than friends but there is nothing like that. I have seen them for three years now and been there and it is a very special bond they share. They have a great understanding, so right now, I know and I am sure about it that it is just friendship and it is beautiful. whatever happens inside, it will never affect their friendship, their bond is way beyond that. They have a different attachment when it comes to their relationship. She is calm, he is angry. She is emotional, it is a balance and they balance each other very well.".

Ilham concludes the interview by expressing about her brother's entry into the show as a 'Wild Card' entrant. "We all know that he was going to enter from the very beginning but because of the prior commitments, he had said no. Then after that, there was a lot of push from the channel too given the kind of person and character he is. He was in Jammu when conversations were on with the channel. We also supported him, we encouraged him to go because we could also see that there was nothing happening on the show and there was not enough masala. The kind of person Aly is we were sure he will spice up things inside. Even he was sceptical about entering as a wild card but then the Jasmin episode happened where she got emotional and lost. This thing triggered Aly and added up to hai resolve to enter. He had to do the show, if not this time, then later. After Jasmin’s breakdown, he just decided to go.", she concluded assertively.

Credit: Pinkvilla