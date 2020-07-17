News

THEY would make a PERFECT CAST for a remake of F.R.I.E.N.D.S on Indian Television!

Find out what characters Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit reddy, Pearl V Puri, Heli Daruwala and Aly Goni would play?

By ShachiTapiawala
17 Jul 2020 01:13 PM

MUMBAI: We all have our list of favourite sitcoms. 

And there are some sitcoms which become evergreen. Most of these which we loved are from the 90's or early 2000's . Shows in the likes of Khichdi, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai,  Remix and many others have a special place in our hearts. There were also some international serials like Honey I Shrunk The Kids, Small Wonder, Two And A Half Men and many more.

Among these is also F.R.I.E.N.D.S which was so much loved that people watch it even today. The friendship of Joey, Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe and Ross was celebrated across 10 seasons! And during the lockdown, this series became our best friend too. Well, it looks like our television industry is also in love with the show. Surbhi Jyoti recently shared a picture where the pictures of the actors were morphed with the faces of Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit reddy, Pearl V Puri, Heli Daruwala and Aly Goni

Surbhi shared the picture on her social media handle. Take a look:

Isn't it wonderful?

