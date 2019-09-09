Things to look forward to in Colors’ Vidya, starring Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja!

MUMBAI: Colors has always brought some very interesting shows on television.



While we were thoroughly entertained by what late legendary actress Sridevi brought on the 70-mm screens with English-Vinglish, we have a version of something very similar in store for us.



A for Apil, B for Baal, C for Cau! Although it sounds strange and amusing, this is what Vidya will teach in her ‘Englisss’ class. Contrary to her name, Vidya is an illiterate army widow who gets a compensatory government job as an English teacher.



Set against the backdrop of Devgarh, a small village in Uttar Pradesh, the show brings to fore Vidya’s apprehensions and struggles as she steps into the role of a school teacher to financially support her family after her husband’s demise. In the process, she has an encounter with the Pradhan of the village (played by Waqar Sheikh), who poses as a big hindrance in her outing. As she goes along in her journey, Vidya discovers many loopholes in her school and the overarching education system. There is only one person, district magistrate Vivek Vardhan Singh (played by Namish Taneja), who recognizes Vidya’s efforts and acts as her support. Ultimately, she not only ends up winning over her personal struggles but also pins down the people plaguing the education system. As life throws curveballs at her, Vidya keeps overcoming them with her spirit and wit while entertaining the audience along the way.



The show goes on air from tonight, and here are some things that we look forward to in Vidya!



Not everyone can speak good English, but how Vidya overcomes her challenge is something everyone will be able to relate to along with spurts of laughter on Vidya’s linguistic quirks and innocence.



Second, we look forward to watching Meera Deosthale in a new light after she played the titular character of Chakor in Udann. Meera shared amazing chemistry with Vijayendra Kumeria in her previous show, making the serial a visual delight. It will be interesting to see how she sparks magic opposite Namish Taneja.



Another immensely talented face is Waqar Sheikh, whose acting speaks volumes. We have loved him in Bollywood movies too and cannot wait to see how he adds a new flavour to the show.



How excited are you to watch Vidya on Colors? Let us know in the comments section below!