Three music videos with three beautiful ladies, Shivin Narang hits a hat-trick

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is a busy man. The actor has been shooting for music videos back-to-back. After his song "Sunn zara" with bff Tejasswi Prakash, he shot for a new song with Nia Sharma amidst the beautiful hills of Shimla.

The "Beyhadh 2" actor was in Goa recently where he was shooting for an upcoming song with Eisha Singh. A hat-trick, right?

While his "Sunn zara" where he played a counsellor has garnered over 26 million views on YouTube, his song with Nia will be releasing soon. The actor, who is back from Goa, has not disclosed much information about both his music videos, but we are sure that it will be a treat for both his audience and fans much like "Sunn zara".

The actor made his acting debut with "Suvreen Guggal - Topper Of The Year" in 2012. He then played the caring and loving Ranvijay in "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera". He has made the audience fall in love with him with his acting prowess and has also featured in shows like "Internet Wala Love" and "Beyhadh 2". He also participated in reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Shivin has also been part of music videos like "Dil zaffran", "Yaad piya ki aane lagi", and "Chadeya fitoor".