Nach Balie season 10 is going to bring quite a lot of interesting twists with celeb contestants and judges to grab the limelight and become audience’s attraction

Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 10 is rumoured to arrive on Star Plus by mid-October. This time, we will see celeb couples along with a few stars who are singles. Yes, this is the big twist. It seems fans will be allowed to do with these celebs. Firstly, they have to accomplish some tasks in a Bigg Boss like set up. Shehnaaz Gill, Mohsin Khan and Pratik Sehajpal are in talks with the makers.

Karisma Kapoor will be the celeb judge. She is one of the best dancers amongst Bollywood actresses. Salman Khan and she have delivered hits like Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna and more.

Vaibhavi Merchant who has been away from the reality show for a while might make a comeback for Nach Baliye 10. She is known to be a strict judge. While Terence Lewis, one of the most popular judges, who has been a part of Nach Baliye 8 will be seen judging Nach Baliye season 10.

Nach Baliye 10 will be produced by Salman Khan and Banijay Asia. The superstar is also one of the producers of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's name is also doing the rounds for Nach Baliye 10. Her brother Vijay Ganguly is a choreographer.

