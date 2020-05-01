Throwback to Adnan and Eisha’s candid moments from the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah, which airs on Zee TV, is a popular daily serial. With its unique storyline, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. It features Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh in lead roles.

The show has entertained viewers since its inception and also has a spin-off series titled Ishq Aaj Kal that streams on Zee5.

Recently Eisha quite the serial to peruse a career in Bollywood and many of the fans were disappointed with this news, as they loved Adnan and Eisha’s pair on screen. She was then replaced by actress Tunisha Sharma.

Adnan and Eisha chemistry was loved by the audience and the fans miss seeing them on screen as their chemistry used to set the screen on fire.

We came across a throwback video where you can see Adnan and Eisha having some fun time post pack up of their show.

Where Eisha is seen talking about food, and then when she sees Adnan capturing her, she says why do you do this all the time.

She also tells him that she is happy for him. The video is very adorable and one would want to see more of them.

There is no doubt that Eisha and Adnan are one of the iconic couples on screen and the viewers love watching them together.

One of the main reasons why their chemistry looked so real on-screen was because of the friendship and camaraderie that they shared off-screen.

Well, the two were rumoured to have been dating each other, but the two denied these reports.

( VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, ZEE TV, Dewi yanti)