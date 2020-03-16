Throwback! Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat aka Samar turns driver for Nidhi Shah aka Kinju Baby

We came across an old video wherein Paras aka Samar gives instructions to Nidhi aka Kinjal.
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs nothing less than 3.5. Its gripping storyline and twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In the present track, Samar will refuse to forgive Vanraj. He cannot forget what he did to his mother over the year. Kinjal makes him understand that whatever he did wrong with Anupama, he is repenting for it and is suffering. If he forgives him, it will help him to heal. Samar refuses to bend down to Vanraj and tells Kinjal that he will take time to forget the things that he did with Anupama.

Also read: Delightful! This is how Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini is spending her time after quitting the industry

Now, we came across an old videobwherein Paras aka Samar gives instructions to Nidhi aka Kinjal. He has turned into a driver for Kinjal, and they are behaving like kids do during their play time!

The video is caption as, “Driving too fast Baith jao girr jaogi @nidz_20.”

Have a look at this video below.

Indeed, in this short glimpse, their chemistry is awwdorable and too cute to handle!

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa: Anu and Mukku's NB Jodi is the talk of the town

Well, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video