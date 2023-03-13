Throwback! Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare had 169 girlfriends?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16 and has expressed his love for the fans who always backed him up with their support. He got candid in a recent chat with us.

Shiv or ‘Aapla Maanus’ as he is denoted nowadays, was one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss 16 and became the first runner up of the show. His friendship with Abdu Rozik was adored so much, that now they have shipped their Bromance as ‘Shibdu’.

Shiv has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season and now fans are eager to know about his upcoming projects.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won; he was part of the Mandali group in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now that he is out, like other contestants, he is enjoying his time and glory after the show, meeting old friends and family and hanging out with the new friends he made in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, we saw him grace Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party and congratulated the young girl on her success.

Now, in a recently surfaced video, Shiv in a throwback media interaction talked about his love life and more interesting bits about his personal life and said that he is an open book. He added that from his 169 girlfriends to everything, his talk with his first girlfriend, he has shared everything on Bigg Boss.

He was also asked if his experience in Bigg Boss Marathi would help him in the Hindi version of the show, and he refused this and said that he was beginning from Zero. He will play the game differently than that of Marathi.

