Throwback! Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare had 169 girlfriends?

Shiv or ‘Aapla Maanus’ as he denoted nowadays, was one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss 16 and became the first runner up of the show. His friendship with Abdu Rozik was adored so much, that now they have shipped their Bromance as ‘Shibdu’.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 15:15
Check out these prettiest off-screen clicks of Prachi aka Niti Taylor from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16 and has expressed his love for the fans who always backed him up with their support. He got candid in a recent chat with us.

Also read:  Shiv Thakare enjoys Pani-Puri for the first time after Bigg Boss 16, check out

Shiv or ‘Aapla Maanus’ as he is denoted nowadays, was one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss 16 and became the first runner up of the show. His friendship with Abdu Rozik was adored so much, that now they have shipped their Bromance as ‘Shibdu’.

Shiv has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season and now fans are eager to know about his upcoming projects.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won; he was part of the Mandali group in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now that he is out, like other contestants, he is enjoying his time and glory after the show, meeting old friends and family and hanging out with the new friends he made in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, we saw him grace Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party and congratulated the young girl on her success.

Now, in a recently surfaced video, Shiv in a throwback media interaction talked about his love life and more interesting bits about his personal life and said that he is an open book. He added that from his 169 girlfriends to everything, his talk with his first girlfriend, he has shared everything on Bigg Boss.

He was also asked if his experience in Bigg Boss Marathi would help him in the Hindi version of the show, and he refused this and said that he was beginning from Zero. He will play the game differently than that of Marathi.

What are your views on this?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Colors tv Mandali Sajid Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan MC Stan Shalin Bhanot Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam Tina Datta TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Sexy! These pictures prove that Diana Penty looks the hottest in black, take a look
MUMBAI :Diana Penty is an actress who works predominantly in Hindi films. Penty then made her acting debut with the...
Beautiful! Check out these gorgeous looks of Mrunal Thakur in ethnic
MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is an actress who primarily works in Hindi films along with Telugu and Marathi films. She made...
Must Read! Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati were paid this much for the Netflix show Rana Naidu
MUMBAI :Netflix’s recent offering Rana Naidu is grabbing the attention of the fans. The web series is the current talk...
Check out these prettiest off-screen clicks of Prachi aka Niti Taylor from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2
MUMBAI :  At the age of 15, Niti Taylor made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. Her breakthrough came...
Recent Stories
Vedieka Dutt
Sexy! Manto actress Vedieka Dutt looks too hot to handle in these pictures

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
UORFI
What! “So fashion was a way for me to feel good about myself,” says Uorfi Javed as she opens up about her bad childhood and how fashion helped her
Juhi Babbar Soni
A supremely talented actress Juhi Babbar Soni held the 48th, 49th & 50th Show of her play “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara” in Mumbai
MASTERCHEF
MasterChef season 7: Shocking! This is what contestants do off-set
Krishna Mukherjee
Awesome! Krishna Mukherjee all set to tie the knot with Chirag Batliwala; These Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars join in the celebration
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma reveals wanted to commit suicide during his downfall says "No one was there to listen to me"