THIS THROWBACK MOMENT of Abhi and Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya will leave you in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television.

The characters of Abhi and Pragya are much loved for their relationship. The roles are portrayed by Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha and the audience loves the chemistry between them.

During the lockdown, the show halted and people missed watching the show terribly but now, the show is back and we cannot wait to see what twists and turns awaits the audience. Well, feeling nostalgic about the show, we browsed through some moments of AbhiGya and we landed on a video where of Pragya's birthday.

In the video, Abhi pulls a prank on Pragya and she is scared post which he wishes her happy birthday.

Take a look:

Isn't it funny?

