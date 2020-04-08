Throwback Moment: When Geeta Phogat and Sunil Chhetri posed for a picture

MUMBAI: They have carved a path for themselves in their respective fields and have a huge fan following. Both are sports stars. Well, we are talking about none other than Geeta Phogat and Sunil Chhetri.

Sunil Chhetri is one of the most loved footballers. The sports star, who is married to Bengali actor Shaheb Bhattacharjee’s sister Sonam Bhattacherjee, has a huge fan following.

On the other hand, Geeta Phogat is a popular wrestler. She too has huge fan following. The pretty lady, who was also seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season-8), is married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar.

Both Sunil and Geeta make sure to stay in touch with their fans via social media, and while browsing through the former’s Instagram handle, we came across an amazing picture.

Well, Sunil had bumped into Geeta and they made sure to pose for a click. While sharing the picture on social media, the footballer was all praises for the wrestler. “It isn't everyday that you bump into a champion who is an ace at her trade on the wrestling mat,” read his caption.

Check out the post here:

What do you think about Geeta Phogat and Sunil Chhetri's throwback picture?