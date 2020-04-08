Throwback moment: When PV Sindhu had a fan moment with Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: They both are well-known names in their respective fields. They both have immense fan following. Well, we are talking about PV Sindhu and Ranveer Singh.

But did you know PV Sindhu is a fan of Ranveer Singh? The badminton star is quite active on social media. She makes sure to stay in touch with her fans via social media. While browsing through her Instagram handle we came across a lovely throwback picture wherein she and Ranveer can be seen happily posing for a beautiful click. The caption of this picture reads, “With the gully boy @ranveersingh

It was awesome meeting you again

ur just killing it . keep rocking good luck for #gullyboy”

Take a look.

When she first met him she was super happy. Back then, she had shared a stylish picture of her with the actor and mentioned in her caption how it was a fan moment. “Finally we meet!! It was such a pleasure meeting you and an absolute fan moment. I congratulate you for all the success and i wish you all the very best for your future endeavours. I would rather call you “ROCK STAR” than ranveer singh” she wrote.

Check out her post here:

What do you think about PV Sindhu and Ranveer Singh’s throwback moments? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.